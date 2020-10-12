Mexico: Formal Labor Market Continues Recovery -Report

Although the COVID-19 pandemic let Mexico's economy almost paralyzed, the IMSS reports that there has been an annual growth in sectors such as electricity, social and community services, and agriculture.

Mexico's Institute of Social Security (IMSS) reported on Monday an increase of 113.850 formal jobs in September, which highlights continuous signs of economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IMSS explained that there had been a decrease in employment of 719.250 positions from January to September, 81.1 percent of them are permanent jobs.

However, Latin America's second-largest economy had lifted since July when the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) announced that 7.2 million people went back to work in that month alone.

On the other hand, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMSS said that it had provided social security to more than 7.6 million people in other forms of occupation, primarily through programs such as the Family Health Insurance and the Pilot Program for Domestic Workers.



