Mexico: Outsourcing Contracts Increased Within Federal Gov't

President Andres Manuel López Obrador confirmed that it will regulate the practice despite the opposition of the private sector.

Outsourcing within Mexico's federal government reached 3.000 contracts in the last two years; local media outlets reported on Wednesday as President Andres Manuel López Obrador confirmed that it would regulate the practice despite the opposition of the private sector.

"The most important thing is that it will allow us to understand a modus operandi: for example, there is a business group that has 250,000 workers who are not engaged in any productive activity but instead transfer staff to other companies to avoid responsibilities," the President, known as AMLO explained on November 12.

Mexican media outlet La Jornada published today that only 66 out of the 3.000 contracts between the federal government and private firms in the last 24 months were registered as outsourced personnel.

Furthermore, data from Compranet, which is the government's electronic public information system for public procurement, shows that professionals from cleaning, finances, and health sectors are often hired within the public service via outsourcing.

This practice consists of having certain job functions done outside a company instead of having an in-house department or employee handle them; functions can be outsourced to either a company or an individual. In Mexico, outsourcing has been linked to significant violations of workers' rights, including maternity leave and social security, in case of an accident.

Furthermore, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, outsourcing has quadrupled in the last 14 years and is the country's most common employment practice.

