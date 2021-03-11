Mexico Set to Pass Recreational Marijuana Use Law

The new norm would allow adults to smoke marijuana and grow a small number of cannabis plants at home.

Mexico's lawmakers Wednesday passed a bill for the recreational use of marijuana that could turn the country into the world's largest cannabis market.

The bill, which was promoted by the Senate in November 2020, was approved by Congress with 316 votes in favor and 129 against.

"The initiative would allow adults to smoke marijuana and grow a small number of cannabis plants at home. It would also grant licenses for producers to cultivate and sell the crop," activist Genlizzie Garibay explained.

“From now on, the false belief that cannabis is part of Mexico’s serious public health problems will be left behind,” lawmaker Simey Olvera added.

What are the risks of marijuana use?



Besides the euphoric “high” feeling that comes with smoking marijuana, marijuana contributes to learning and memory problems, lack of coordination, and poor decision-making skills. pic.twitter.com/Ts0Xzv2JSF — Drug Free Youth DC (@drugfreedc) March 11, 2021

The lawmakers’ decision occurred two years after the Supreme Court ruled the country’s ban on recreational marijuana was unconstitutional. The next step will be for the Senate to discuss the bill since Congress changed its original version.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), who has signaled support for cannabis legalization, will be in charge of enacting it if the Senate gives its approval.

In that case, Mexico would join Canada and Uruguay in the list of American countries that have legalized marijuana.