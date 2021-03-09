Mexico Purchases 22 Million Doses of COVID-19 Chinese Vaccines

The authorities expect that the new shipments will help to speed up the immunization of the country's 127 million population.

Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard announced that his country would purchase up to 22 million doses of the COVID-19 Chinese vaccines from Sinovac and Sinopharm.

"So we are going to add 10 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine that is already being applied in Mexico and Sinopharm," the official explained. This as the country struggles with a worldwide vaccine shortage.

Actualización sobre las vacunas contra #Covid19 que ha recibido México ����#MultilateralesResuelve pic.twitter.com/LqT297iwN2 — Martha Delgado (@marthadelgado) March 9, 2021

"Update on #Covid19 vaccines received in Mexico."

The Foreign Secretary also recalled that the Sinopharm vaccine had been licensed in 15 countries, including Argentina, China, the United Arab Emirates, Hungary, and Peru. This measure, as the country, received another shipment of China's Cansino vaccines.

Thus far, Mexico has purchased several COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, and Sputnik V. Authorities expect that the new vaccines will help speed up the country's immunizations.

