Hurricane Iota Death Toll Climbs to 16 in Honduras

Honduras' Permanent Commission of Contingencies (Copeco) and attention and rescue organizations Thursday informed that the number of deaths because of Hurricane Iota increased to 16 deaths, and the people affected reached over 100,000.

Most of the deaths from Iota occurred in the Department of Lempira because of landslides and collapses.

Civil defense officials continue to search for other deaths and victims of the landslides in the western region of the country.

The Sula Valley, Honduras' most productive area, was flooded after the Iota passage. This Thursday, the water level that covered houses and the San Pedro Sula Airport dropped.

The downpours caused the flooding of the mighty Ulua and Chamelecon rivers, which turned the Sula Valley into an immense lagoon. On Monday, Iota reached Nicaragua as a category five hurricane, the maximum power, two weeks after Cyclone Eta hit the same area, leaving at least 200 people dead and 2.5 million affected. During this hurricane season, about 4.6 million people were affected in Central America, including 1.8 million children, according to estimates by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). After leaving 200 deaths, disappearances, and grave damage to infrastructure and agriculture, Eta and Iota aggravated the crisis in Central America caused by the coronavirus pandemic.