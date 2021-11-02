Mexico Assumes the UN Security Council Rotating Presidency

During its tenure, this Latin American country will organize three key events, the first of which will address the influence of corruption, inequality, and exclusion over armed conflicts.

On Monday, Mexico assumed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) presidency, from which it will address issues related to arms trafficking, inequality, and women’s rights.

Mexican Ambassador to the United Nations Juan de la Fuente stated that his country will also promote the discussion on corruption and the causes of the world's conflicts.

During its tenure, Mexico will organize three key events, the first of which will address the influence of corruption, inequality and exclusion over armed conflicts.

The second event will be about small and light weapons trafficking, a key issue that directly affects the Mexican population. And the third event will discuss the United Nations' role as a broker of peace and stability in international conflicts.

One of the benefits of presiding the UNSC is the possibility to push for some reforms. On Sept. 23, De la Fuente stated that he believed this institution should include more non-permanent members with long-term mandates.

Throughout November, the Security Council will discuss the nuclear issue in Iran and the political situation in countries such as Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, and Libya.

The UNSC, whose mandate is to keep world peace and security, is composed of five permanent members: the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom. It also includes 10 temporary members which are elected in the General Assembly. The UNSC presidency lasts one month and is assigned to each of its members according to a rotation in alphabetical order.