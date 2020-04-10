    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Mexico

Mexico Asks the U.S. to Facilitate Medical Supplies Purchases
  • Monitor for coronavirus patients

    Monitor for coronavirus patients | Photo: Twitter/@Milenio

Published 10 April 2020 (2 hours 32 minutes ago)
Videos

Lopez Obrador will also speak with China's President Xi Jinping to acquire more equipment.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador asked President Donald Trump for help in getting 10,000 fans and 10,000 monitors.​​​​​​.​​​​​

RELATED: 

OPEC Reaches Agreement Amid Health and Economic Crisis

“I told him we know about the difficult situation they are going through... However, I also mentioned that they have more possibilities, industrial plants, technological development, and economic resources," AMLO said.

Mexico's Social Security Institute, which is to purchase medical supplies, contracted with businessman Baldemar Perez Rios to carry out the operations.

This generated suspicions and controversies among citizens given that this businessman is involved in fraud or attempted fraud in the United States and Mexico.

We meet permanently with the health sector's authorities and other Cabinet members. We continue to address the pandemic and strengthen the strategy against COVID-19.


Lopez Obrador also said that he will speak with China's President Xi Jinping on Friday to gain more equipment and not have problems with supplying fans and monitors.

"We need to prepare for the possibility that the pandemic will trigger. We must care for everyone and hospitalize the sick in intensive care," he said.

Mexico, which is currently in phase two of the emergency, recorded 3,441 COVID-19 cases and 194 dead as of Thursday.​​​​​​​.​​​​​​​

Tags

Covid-19 Mexico U.S. Medical Equipment

People

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Efe-Sputnik news-Twitter
by teleSUR/gq
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.