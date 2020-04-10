Mexico Asks the U.S. to Facilitate Medical Supplies Purchases

Lopez Obrador will also speak with China's President Xi Jinping to acquire more equipment.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador asked President Donald Trump for help in getting 10,000 fans and 10,000 monitors.​​​​​​.​​​​​

“I told him we know about the difficult situation they are going through... However, I also mentioned that they have more possibilities, industrial plants, technological development, and economic resources," AMLO said.

Mexico's Social Security Institute, which is to purchase medical supplies, contracted with businessman Baldemar Perez Rios to carry out the operations.

This generated suspicions and controversies among citizens given that this businessman is involved in fraud or attempted fraud in the United States and Mexico.

Nos reunimos de manera permanente con las autoridades del sector salud y otros miembros del Gabinete. Seguimos atendiendo y reforzando la estrategia contra el coronavirus. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/X7R92wvGr6 — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) April 9, 2020

We meet permanently with the health sector's authorities and other Cabinet members. We continue to address the pandemic and strengthen the strategy against COVID-19.



Lopez Obrador also said that he will speak with China's President Xi Jinping on Friday to gain more equipment and not have problems with supplying fans and monitors.

"We need to prepare for the possibility that the pandemic will trigger. We must care for everyone and hospitalize the sick in intensive care," he said.

Mexico, which is currently in phase two of the emergency, recorded 3,441 COVID-19 cases and 194 dead as of Thursday.​​​​​​​.​​​​​​​