Mexico: Chiapas Natives Vulnerable to COVID-19

In the case of the native communities, who systematically have been disadvantaged and neglected, the lack of resources and clean water access is severe.

Mexican native communities in the southern state of Chiapas lack of potable water while facing the sanitary crisis due to COVID-19.

The National Humans Rights Commission in Mexico informed about this situation and referred to the precarious sanitation services in the region. According to the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval), Chiapas is one of the poorest Mexican states.



Due to the virus spreading, one of the paramount preventive measures is the hand wash and complete hygiene. Natives can not comply with those recommendations because of their livelihood conditions.

#Video #Entérate La desigualdad territorial en estados como #Oaxaca y #Chiapas influye para que comunidades tengan acceso a los servicios básicos y con ello en los índices de pobreza, afirma titular del @coneval José Nabor Cruz @MedicionConeval �� @JAZZZGOMEZ pic.twitter.com/OTFl7w8ERi — María de los Ángeles (@Gelosnivon) March 12, 2020

"Territorial inequality in states such as Oaxaca and Chiapas influences communities' access to basic services and with it, poverty rates, says Coneval head José Nabor Cruz."



Federal and state authorities inform they instructed native municipality’ administrative leaders to find solutions to the current situation. Chiapas indigenous habitats not only have to cover long distances to access water sources, but also to find clean and drinkable ones.

The COVID contagious risk increases among the native population in Chiapas, a vulnerable sector due to the lack of sanitary assistance and self-managing resources facing the virus.

So far, Mexico registered 1,510 positive cases, 50 deaths, and 633 recoveries.