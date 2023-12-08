Mexico: AMLO Describes His Meeting With Yellen as Productive

The Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) described the meeting he had on Thursday with the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, as 'productive and pleasant.'

Over the course of two days, Yellen held meetings with officials from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the Finance Ministry, and the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

During these meetings, the U.S. Secretary discussed collaborative efforts to combat fentanyl and illicit financing, as well as to strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

Through social media, President AMLO emphasized that the policy of good neighborliness between Mexico and the United States is a current reality.

"Our relations cover all aspects: from friendship to cooperation in economic and financial matters. That's why the meeting at the National Palace with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was very productive and pleasant," said AMLO.

After a meeting with the top authorities of the Ministry of Finance, the U.S. official announced the creation of a working group to "collaborate in protecting ourselves against foreign investments that pose risks to national security."

Yellen also held meetings with young Mexican female economics students, where she highlighted the fundamental role of women in the economy and the future.