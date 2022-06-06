Mexican President Not to Attend the Summit of the Americas

"I am not going to the Summit because not all the countries of the Americas were invited," President Lopez Obrador confirmed.

On Monday, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) confirmed that he will not attend the Summit of the Americas taking place in Los Angeles from June 6-10. Representing the country, however, will be Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.

"I am not going to the Summit because not all the countries of the Americas were invited," AMLO said, referring to US President Joe Biden's decision not to invite Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

The Mexican president considers that the Republican Party and the Cuban community in the U.S. pressured the Biden administration not to include those Latin American countries.

“They are acting with hatred and do not want the brotherhood of the peoples. They are making a selfless and dignified people like the people of Cuba suffer a lot,” AMLO reiterated.

Intellectual predicts US failure in Summit of the Americashttps://t.co/WTqjFxD0rg pic.twitter.com/7AtElKVBEh — News Prensa Latina (@NewsLatinPress) May 31, 2022

“Enough of that,” the Mexican president stressed, referring to extremist pressures against Latin American governments that do not align with Washington's geopolitics.

“It would be the last straw if we attended a Summit in that context. This is contrary to Mexico's foreign policy, to what is established in our constitution, and to the principles of non-intervention and respect for the self-determination of peoples."

AMLO also announced he will meet with Biden in July and will propose him the integration of the American countries following a process similar to the one that created the European Union. "This is how it needs to be done in America," he said.