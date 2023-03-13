Mexican President Dismisses US Travel Advisories

The advisories are part of "a campaign" against Mexico, mainly by "conservative" U.S. politicians who disagree with Mexico's current reformist agenda, said Lopez Obrador.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday dismissed U.S. State Department travel advisories that recommend Americans avoid vacationing in Mexico.

"Mexico is safer than the United States," Lopez Obrador told reporters at his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City.

"There is no problem whatsoever for traveling safely through Mexico," he added.

According to the president, Mexico is safe and there are increasingly more Americans who have come to reside in the country in recent years.

The U.S. State Department has issued travel advisories for Mexican destinations, including "do not travel" warnings for several states marred by drug violence.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was to meet Monday with Mexican consuls in Washington to report on the measures the government is taking against crime and drug trafficking, he said.