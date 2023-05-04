Mexican Mother Looking for Her Missing Son is Murdered

Currently, thousands of "Seeking Mothers" travel throughout this Latin American country looking for their missing children.

On Thursday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) mourned the murder of Teresa Magueyal, a mother who was looking for missing people in Guanajuato.

“The violence-driven decomposition that is taking place in Guanajuato is very unfortunate. The murder of a mother who was looking for her son is very sad," he said.

Mexicans coined the term "Seeking Mother" (Madre Buscadora) to designate thousands of women who travel throughout the country looking for their missing children.

On May 2, Teresa Magueyal was murdered in San Miguel Octopan, a town in the center of the country where her son disappeared on April 6, 2020.

“This hurts a lot,” AMLO reiterated, referring to what is happening in Guanajuato, the state with the highest number of violent homicides in Mexico.

#México | Madres buscadoras asesinadas: de #MariselaEscobedo a #TeresaMagueyal.



Quienes más amaban en la vida desaparecieron, ellas sacaron fuerzas de su dolor y se enfrentaron a una serie de injusticias que terminaron con su existencia. - https://t.co/mhPpmgZ5iL pic.twitter.com/PZOmHW9l3n — Antena San Luis (@AntenaSanLuis) May 3, 2023

The tweet reads, "Mexican seeking mothers murdered: from Marisela Escobedo to Teresa Magueyal. Those they loved the most in life disappeared. They drew strength from their pain and faced a series of injustices that ended their existence."

Lopez Obrador affirmed that the Mexican chronic violence is the legacy of the "corrupt, irresponsible" right-wing administrations because former presidents tried to solve the problem of drug trafficking without addressing their social causes and simply using force.

So far, only one person has been arrested for the murder of Magueyal, who became the first seeking mother to lose her life this year. Previously, in 2022, five mothers were killed.

Various human rights organizations hold that 100,000 people have disappeared in Mexico. Around 3,500 of those disappearances occurred in the state of Guanajuato.