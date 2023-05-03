AMLO Sends Letter To Biden To Denounce US Funding Opposition

The letter was delivered to the White House National Security Advisor, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randallsent.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, sent a letter to his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden to denounce that the U.S. government finances non-governmental organizations opposing the government in Mexico.

During his morning press conference at the National Palace, the President made public the letter in which he denounces that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) finances "organizations openly opposed to the legal and legitimate government that I represent."

López Obrador said that this attitude "is a violation of our sovereignty, it is interventionism," which contravenes "international law and the respect that should prevail between free and sovereign States."

According to the Mexican President, the official website of the State Department recently made an official announcement that USAID will increase the budget granted to opposition organizations.

Hoy sostuvimos tres reuniones importantes: recibimos a Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, enviada del presidente Biden para tratar el tema migratorio con un enfoque humanista. También nos dieron la buena noticia de que la empresa Pacific Limited construirá en Sonora un gasoducto y una… pic.twitter.com/roO6igomwY — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) May 2, 2023

Today we held three important meetings: we received Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, President Biden's envoy to address the immigration issue with a humanistic approach. We also received the good news that Pacific Limited will build a gas pipeline and a liquefaction plant in Sonora, with an investment of 14 billion dollars. Finally, we initiated cooperation agreements between the Tren Maya and the Transisthmian Railway with the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway.

Among such organizations that have received U.S. funding, AMLO mentioned Mexico Evalua, Article 19 or Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity, Mexico United Against Crime.

