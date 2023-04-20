AMLO Meets With Julian Assange's Father And Brother

The case of Assange "is an unacceptable offense to freedom of expression."

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported Thursday to have received the father and brother of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange: John and Gabriel Shipton.

López Obrador received at the National Palace John and Gabriel Shipton, "father and brother, respectively, of Julian Assange, whom we will continue to defend," the Mexican President said.

Through his official Twitter account, López Obrador said Assange is a political prisoner whose "case is an unacceptable offense to freedom of expression."

The Australian journalist and computer scientist has been detained since 2019, in a high-security prison in Belmarsh, England. He faces 18 charges, accused by Washington of disseminating classified information on U.S. government military operations.

Recibí a John y Gabriel Shipton, papá y hermano, respectivamente, de Julian Assange, a quien seguiremos defendiendo, pues es un preso político y su caso es un inaceptable agravio a la libertad de expresión. pic.twitter.com/ChdC0OD9Sd — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) April 20, 2023

I received John and Gabriel Shipton, father and brother, respectively, of Julian Assange, whom we will continue to defend, as he is a political prisoner and his case is an unacceptable insult to freedom of expression.

On June 17, British Home Secretary Priti Patel approved Assange's extradition to the United States, where he could face up to 175 years in prison.

Prior to his arrest, the WikiLeaks founder remained a refugee for seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

The Mexican President had previously declared his government's willingness to grant political asylum to the 51-year-old journalist.