Mercenary Surrenders Himself to the Venezuelan People

For the third time in the last 72 hours, a mercenary has been arrested by the people of Venezuela.

A mercenary turned himself in to the Venezuelan authorities on Wednesday, following the arrest of several terrorists working on behalf of foreign entities.

The mercenary, Romel Mendez, confessed on camera that he was meant to drive a speedboat from a place called La Guajira.

Mendez first surrendered himself to Venezuelan fishermen that were active along the coast of the Aragua state; they would then turn the mercenary in to the local authorities.

This latest arrest comes just 24 hours after 13 mercenaries, including two former U.S. military personnel, were apprehended along the Colombian coast.

The first arrests by the Venezuelan authorities came on Monday, when they confronted a group of mercenaries trying to penetrate the Bolivarian Republic's territorial waters.

The Venezuelan authorities engaged the mercenaries, killing, wounding and arresting them during the incident.