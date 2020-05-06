Venezuela Will Repatriate 250 Citizens Stranded in Chile

The citizens were tested on Tuesday to rule out being affected by COVID-19.

The Vuelta a la Patria (Return to the Nation) program, created by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, will allow a group of 250 Venezuelans who are in Chile to return to their country in the next few hours.

The Venezuelan embassy in Chile is preparing this Wednesday the ninth flight of the Vuelta a la Patria, with 250 passengers who will return to their country free of charge, according to TeleSUR correspondent in Santiago, Chile, Paola Dragnic.

"The Venezuelan citizens who will return to their country soon, arrived in Santiago de Chile, the capital of the South American nation, in six buses from hostels. They all have their documents ready." Dragnic reported.

On Tuesday, all 250 people were tested for COVID-19 infection. The tests took place at the Venezuelan diplomatic legation in Santiago.

AHORA - Son 250 ciudadanos venezolanos y venezolanas, los que se han Hacen la prueba Covid para embarcar en el noveno vuelo de Vuelta a la Patria. Cerca de tres mil están en lista de espera. La prensa chilena no lo cubre. pic.twitter.com/CyE5CFNC93 — Paola Dragnic (@PaoladrateleSUR) May 6, 2020

"There are 250 Venezuelan citizens who have taken the Covid test to board the ninth flight of the Vuelta a la Patria. About three thousand are on the waiting list. The Chilean press does not cover it."



"Citizens will return to the country by order of President Nicolas Maduro," Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Tuesday.

The protocols for medical care and preventive isolation "have been activated to prevent the spread of Covid-19," Rodriguez explained.

"As of today, 27,322 Venezuelans have entered through the border points and of them we have 23 positive cases," she said.

About 3,000 Venezuelans are waiting for their return to the country, according to the TeleSUR correspondent in Chile.

Vuelta a la Patria is a program created by President Nicolás Maduros Moros, which aims to offer support and encouragement to migrants who voluntarily express their desire to return to Venezuela.