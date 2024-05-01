Venezuelans Join the Celebrations of International Labor Day

"Today, the country is sustained by the humanist and socialist values that we build and defend," President Maduro said.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro issued an emotional message to the Bolivarian people regarding the celebrations of International Labor Day.

"Happy day, working people! We have plenty of reasons to celebrate. We are a river swollen with national love, faith, conscience, and perseverance. Today, the country is sustained by the humanist and socialist values ​​that we build and defend," he posted on social networks.

“We are winning and giving a forceful demonstration of dignity to the world. We are the living expression of this day's true meaning and significance,” Maduro added, emphasizing his commitment to the Venezuelan people's well-being.

In this regard, the Bolivarian leader assured that the 'Plan of the Seven Transformations of the Homeland towards 2030' points to the construction of a new development model that guarantees economic growth and the rescue of social and labor rights.



La fuerza de Trabajadores y Trabajadoras del estado #Sucre marcharan este #1May en apoyo al presidente@NicolasMaduro ✊��#MayoDeTransformación pic.twitter.com/duyHwiv25P — Cuatro F Web (@CuatroFWeb) May 1, 2024

The text reads, "In the state of Sucre, the strength of the workers will march this May 1 in support of President Nicolas Maduro."

Through its website, the Venezuelan Science & Tech Ministry also paid tribute to the workers of its country, pointing out what May Day means in contemporary history.

"This date remembers the events that occurred in Chicago in 1886, when the labor movement demanded an 8-hour work day... Amid the protests of the working class in Haymarket Square, the police opened fire on the demonstration, repressing and arresting the workers' leaders. Four of them were sentenced to death and became known as the Chicago Martyrs," it said.

"In Venezuela, history was no different. During the Fourth Republic, the working class lived in deplorable working conditions... capitalism set the tone, with a political and economic caste that plundered the nation to the detriment of the great majorities," the Science & Technology Ministry recalled.

In 1999, however, the election of Commander Hugo Chavez as president of Venezuela changed the history of this South American country's working class.

"He arrived loaded with actions to transform the participation of the working people, guaranteeing new laws and policies to make them the Revolution's main actors. Chavez assumed the working class as the essence of the Bolivarian socialist project," the Science & Technology Ministry added.