Medical Staff Says Pelé Shows Gradual Improvement

A new medical report said that the former Brazilian soccer player "continues to evolve with progressive improvement of his general condition."

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, 82, better known as Pelé, was admitted to the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in São Paulo on November 29 with a respiratory infection. He had been receiving chemotherapy treatment for some time for colon cancer.

According to the latest report from the São Paulo Hospital released Tuesday, "the patient continues to show progressive improvement in his general condition, particularly the respiratory infection."

In statements to the press, medical staff said that Pelé remained in a regular hospital room, with stable vital signs, conscious, and without further complications.

The Brazilian soccer superstar had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021 and has been receiving medical attention for ailments on a regular basis.

Since the athlete's admission to the Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo last week, his relatives have said that Pelé's life is not in imminent danger.

Considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, Pelé helped Brazil win three World Cups as a striker: in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Brazil defeated South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16 match at the Qatar World Cup on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals. Brazil's national team players honored Pelé by unfurling a banner on the field with a photo of him during his 1970 World Cup victory.