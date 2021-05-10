Mauricio Macri Pulls a 180º and Gets Vaccinated in the US

The ex-president said that he would not be vaccinated until "the last of the Argentines at risk and essential workers" are inoculated.

The former president of Argentina (2015-2019), Mauricio Macri, acknowledged Sunday on his social networks that during a recent visit to the United States, where he traveled to speak at a forum of the Inter-American Institute for Democracy, held in the city of Miami, he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a publication disseminated through his personal Facebook account, Macri affirmed that in the US "I was able to verify that vaccines are applied everywhere, from beaches to shopping malls, and even in pharmacies. I myself have been able to apply Johnson's single-dose vaccine in a pharmacy," he said.

In addition to the confession, the representative of Juntos por el Cambio took advantage of the publication to criticize the management of President Alberto Fernández.

According to Macri, the work of the current Argentine Executive expands "poverty and injustice" at a time when that government is carrying out the construction of 55,000 houses for vulnerable people that were paralyzed precisely between 2015 and 2019.

The fact that the former president has been vaccinated would not have had greater repercussions had it not been for the fact that he did it outside the country and because, this February, he promised that he would only do it when it was his turn.

On that occasion, in the midst of the scandal over irregular vaccinations allowed by the Argentine Ministry of Health, Macri said on Twitter that he would not take the vaccine "until the last of the Argentines at risk and essential workers had received it."

Coronavirus: Macri volvió a contradecirse y contó que se vacunó en Estados Unidos https://t.co/Qs4il9dJkM — Página|12 (@pagina12) May 10, 2021

"Coronavirus: Macri contradicted himself again and said he got vaccinated in the United States."

But the revelation that he backed away from that promise is made more scandalous due to other details. A legislator of Juntos por el Cambio, Alberto "Tucho" Ambrosio, tested positive for the coronavirus and reported that he was infected on April 30.

Among his close contacts was Macri, who traveled to Miami instead of observing the mandatory seven-day isolation established by local health authorities.

Argentine media reported that "Tucho" Ambrosio attended in Córdoba a political dinner organized by Macri for 20 people. However, attendants to the event claim that this number was even higher, thus violating the protocol established by the government of that province for meetings in the midst of the pandemic.

In addition, it is striking to note that his vaccination was carried out in Florida. However, state authorities require a copy of a valid driver's license from that state or an identification card certifying that the person resides there for at least part of the year.

These measures have been taken not to encourage vaccine tourism and prioritize the local population, particularly at-risk groups.