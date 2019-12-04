Macri Faces Lawsuit for Irregularities in Agreement With IMF

One week after Mauricio Macri delivered the presidency of Argentina, the enormous credit granted by the IMF in June 2018 to that country is again controversial.

Just a week away from the ending of his administration, the soon to be the former president of Argentina, Mauricio Macri, was accused of "crimes of breach of the duties of a public official" when the millionaire agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was achieved.

The lawsuit was filed by Claudio Raúl Lozano, of Popular Unity, and Jonatan Emanuel Baldiviezo, of the Observatory of the Right to the City, who also denounced former Minister of Finance Nicolás Dujovne, and Guido Sandleris, head of the Central Bank.

Procedural lawyer, Francisco Verbic, explained that in order to reach this agreement with the IMF there was no previous legal opinion, which is required by the Administrative Procedure Law, nor a technical opinion, which is also a requirement by the Financial Administration Law of that country, in reference to the Central Bank. The complaint was filed in Federal Criminal and Correctional Court No. 2 by Judge Sebastián Ramos.

They are accused of the possible commission of crimes of breach of the duties of public officials and abuse of authority, and of fraudulent administration against Public Administration.

��Denuncia penal contra Macri, Dujovne y Sandleris por incumplimiento de los deberes de funcionario público, abuso de autoridad y administración fraudulenta contra la Administración Pública en el marco del acuerdo con el FMI.



Presentación de Claudio Lozano. Juez Sebastián Ramos pic.twitter.com/pcResKtj6i — Pensamiento Nacional (@MJauretche) 3 de diciembre de 2019

The criminal complaint against Macri, Dujovne and Sandleris for breach of the duties of public officials, abuse of authority and fraudulent administration against the Public Administration in the framework of the agreement with the IMF. Presentation by Claudio Lozano. Judge Sebastián Ramos

The financial organization granted 44 billion dollars, of the 56 billion agreed to in 2018, in exchange for a discordant program of financial cuts, which was one of the main causes of the severe economic crisis in Argentina.

The lawsuit accuses the multilateral agency as "complicit and co-responsible for the speculative orgy that characterized the Macri administration" for "instituting an economic policy regime that combined indebtedness with financial recovery and capital flight."

For its part, the IMF has announced that it is willing to renegotiate the loan payment conditions of 56.3 billion dollars with the new government of President Alberto Fernández.

For his part, the winning candidate of Front of All said he will not accept the remaining 11billion dollars.

"I will not sign agreements that we cannot comply with. Macri already did that" declared via Twitter on November 26th. Also, he assured that the Argentineans need to "reactivate" the economy to make the payments corresponding to the debts of the nation sensibly.