Thousands of Palestinians Protest Against Trump’s Deal

“Down with the deal of the century” and “Palestine is not for sale,” the demonstrators chanted raising Palestinian flags.

Thousands of Palestinians took to the streets Wednesday in several parts of the occupied West Bank to protest the United States President Donald Trump’s “peace deal.” At the same time, Israeli forces shut down the Old City of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa compound.

“Down with the deal of the century” and “Palestine is not for sale,” the demonstrators chanted raising Palestinian flags.

Forty-one protesters wounded in violent clashes with Israeli police in several towns in the West Bank and villages of the Jordan Valley occurred. According to the Red Crescent, who said that rubber-coated bullets and suffocation had caused injuries from inhaling tear gas.

In the Jordan Valley, Palestinians protested against Israel's intentions to annex the area, which is one of the critical points included in the so-called “peace deal.”

In the meantime, Israeli police arrested two Palestinians inside Al-Aqsa Mosque compound - claiming that they were carrying knives - and then shut down the gates to the compound and the Old City gates, preventing people from entering or exiting the city.

Palestinians in East Jerusalem called for another demonstration for Thursday at the Damascus Gate, one of the main entryways that lead into the Old City.

In Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian government, protests also erupted in several parts of the city.

Palestinian factions called for protests at 1 pm local time on Thursday, starting from the town of al-Bireh toward the DCO checkpoint, which is near the headquarters of Israel’s Civil Administration that runs the occupied West Bank and is headed by Israeli military commanders.

On Tuesday, Trump disclosed new details of his long-delayed plan to solve the Israel-Palestine conflict. The almost 200-page document contained maps showing how Israel and a future Palestinian state could look if Palestinians agreed to sign up to the plan.

The proposal was endorsed at the White House by Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while Palestinian leaders rejected it.