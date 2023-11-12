Massive Pro-Palestinian March Through the Streets of London

Attendees condemned the UK’s backing of the war on Gaza and western media’s pro-Israel bias.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets of London to protest against the genocide that the Zionist state is perpetrating in Gaza.

"Thousands of pro-Palestinian protestors, including members of the Jewish community, shut down key central London locations demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza," TRT reported.

"Many attendees condemned both the UK government’s backing of Israel’s war on the besieged enclave and western media’s pro-Israel bias," it added.

"From London to Ireland, Scotland to France, Spain to Belgium, Yemen to Bahrain, South Africa to Japan, Jordan to Somalia, Canada to the U.S., and beyond, millions all around the world are marching for Gaza. The citizens of the globe are on the right side of history," said Sarah, a Lebanese geopolitical commentator.

����✊�� The world stands with Palestine & demands a ceasefire in Gaza!



Massive demonstrations were registered in cities across the world on Saturday November 11.

Paris: 60,000

London: 1 million

Brussels: 60,000

Thousands in Dhaka pic.twitter.com/tXQBp1NK8s — Peoples Dispatch (@peoplesdispatch) November 11, 2023

Although the march passed peacefully, far-right groups tried to attack supporters of the Palestinian people. Metropolitan Police arrested 82 far-right activists on Tachbrook Street in the Pimlico neighborhood, near U.S. embassy, where the march was heading.

Through social media, London Mayor Sadiq Khan accused Home Secretary Suella Braverman of emboldening far-right groups.

Previously, in an article published in The Times newspaper on Thursday, Braverman criticized the Police, accusing them of favoring pro-Palestinian protesters.