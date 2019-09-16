    • Live
Mark Ruffalo Calls Out UK PM for Comparing Brexit With Hulk
Published 16 September 2019 (4 hours 48 minutes ago)
"Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be -- and that is the case for this country," said U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 

The U.S. actor Mark Ruffalo who plays the Hulk in the “Avengers” movie franchise, criticized the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson for saying Britain’s exit from the European Union will happen in a Hulk-like manner. 

Johnson said, "Banner might be bound in manacles, but when provoked he would explode out of them. Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be -- and that is the case for this country."

He suggested that the U.K. will break from the EU on Oct. 31 in a Hulk-like manner. 

“Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole. Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus...he’s always got Dr. Banner with science and reason,” Ruffalo tweeted in reply. 

Johnson's strategy to leave "do or die" by that deadline has been shaken by the events of recent days, which have prompted critics to describe him as a "tin pot dictator" and deepened uncertainty over how Britain's 2016 vote to leave the EU will play out.

As the three-year Brexit crisis approaches a crescendo, the United Kingdom was edging towards an election as most British politicians see no other way to break the impasse.

The main options on the table are Johnson’s insistence on leaving the EU on Oct. 31, come what may, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s socialist vision, coupled with a promise of a fresh referendum with an option to stay in the EU.

