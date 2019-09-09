Jeremy Corbyn: UK Parliament Suspension Is Disgraceful

The Labour leader said the prime minister was trying to avoid abiding by a ''clear decision'' made by parliament.

The leader of Britain's main opposition party Monday labeled the government's decision to prorogue, or suspend, parliament "disgraceful."

The comments from Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn came after a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the suspension will begin at the close of parliamentary business on Monday.

Corbyn was also critical of suggestions Johnson might seek to refuse an extension to Brexit.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper said Monday that Johnson's advisers held a meeting on Sunday to counter parliament's attempts at enforcing a three-month Brexit extension. The Labour leader said the prime minister was trying to avoid abiding by a ''clear decision'' made by parliament.

The parliamentary suspension is set to last for over a month from Monday after the MPs vote on Johnson's latest demand for a snap election, a vote that is likely to go against him.

Johnson had set up the suspension - called a prorogation - last month in what opponents cast as an attempt to sideline lawmakers as he attempts to pull the country out of the European Union by Oct. 31, with or without a withdrawal deal.

Brexit, the United Kingdom's most significant geopolitical move in decades, remains in question more than three years since the 2016 referendum, with possible outcomes ranging from a no-deal exit to abandoning the whole endeavor.