'Brexit Crisis' Fosters Pro-Independence Feelings in Wales

The YouGove public opinion company published on Friday a poll showing that support for Welsh independence is surging across Wales as a result of the Brexit crisis fostered by British conservatives.

In a survey of more than a thousand people, the 33 percent of respondents said they would support the possibility of Wales being independent if such option guarantees the permanence of their country in the European Union (EU).

Within that group there is a 28 percent who declare themselves favorable to the secession of their country regardless of what its future relationship with the EU might be.

"Independence is moving from the margins to the mainstream. Our nation is on the march." Adam Prince, the nationalist party Plaid Cymru leader, said and explained that as Prime Minister Boris Johnson "takes us closer to the cliff edge, more and more people will demand an outward looking Wales free from Westminster’s contempt."

"Voters aged between 18 and 24 are the most enthusiastic about Wales becoming independent to stay in the EU, with 42% in favour and 35% against," reported PoliticsHome.

"People have died because of austerity" - this needed to be said to Boris Johnson.



Our country has been betrayed by the Conservatives who have lined the pockets of the wealthy at the expense of people's lives and communities.



It's time for change.pic.twitter.com/Pc0j2ctNLq — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 13, 2019

The British outlet also recalled that those figures came a day after another poll found that support for Irish reunification has rised from 49 percent to 51 percent in Northern Ireland.

On Friday, the Business Insider also reported about leaked information in which the EU Parliament will grant the United Kingdom a third Brexit extension so as to avoid a "Hard" Brexit.

Put together by the Brexit Steering Group, the draft parliamentary resolution states that EU countries would support a further Brexit delay if it served a clear purpose, namely, avoid a Brexit without agreement, hold elections or a new referendum, waive Brexit or approve the Withdrawal Agreement.

So far, however, the UK's exit from the European Union is scheduled for October 31.