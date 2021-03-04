Maradona's Fans Will Demand Justice for His Death

A group of Diego Armando Maradona's followers will lead a protest next Wednesday next to the emblematic Buenos Aires Obelisk to demand justice for the death of the football great.

In the middle of the investigations to find out if there was any malpractice that led to the death of the "Golden Foot" last November 25, his fans called from social networks to join the call, "He didn't die; they killed him."

Maradona died at the age of 60 in a neighborhood house in Tigre, Buenos Aires, where he was recovering from a skull operation due to a subdural hematoma. However, many questions remain after his death.

The attention is focused on several people accused of culpable homicide, among them his friend, the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, the psychologist Carlos Díaz, the coordinating physician Nancy Forlini and the nurses Dahiana Gisella Madrid, Ricardo Almirón, and Mariano Perroni.

In the last weeks, several audios and conversations have come to light revealing irregularities in the treatment of Maradona's clinical condition, and the autopsy determined that he died as a result of a secondary acute pulmonary edema, a sharpened chronic heart failure, and a discovered dilated cardiomyopathy in his heart.

Dalma Maradona comentó los audios de Matías Morla y el entorno de Diego Maradona: "Servirán para condenarlos" https://t.co/D25YNnSh12 — eltrece (@eltreceoficial) March 1, 2021

"Dalma Maradona commented on the audios from Matias Morla and Diego Maradona's entourage: "They will serve to condemn them."

Last week two of his daughters, Gianinna and Jana, testified before in court on his behalf during the case.

"How long until Luque goes to jail? And the useless psychiatrist and psychologist? And the nurse? And what is justice waiting for?" another of his daughters, Dalma Maradona, said last Monday in a message on Twitter.