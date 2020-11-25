LATAM Football Idol Diego Maradona Dies at 60

This Wednesday morning, the world champion decompensated just a few days after having undergone head surgery.

Latin American soccer idol Diego Maradona Wednesday died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack at his home in San Andres neighborhood, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

At the beginning of November, the soccer coach was hospitalized in a Buenos Aires clinic for days due to anemia, dehydration, and a low mood. During his check-ups he was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma for which he was operated.

Maradona was recovering satisfactorily from the surgery despite suffering some episodes of confusion that doctors associated with abstinence.

Argentina's government decreed three days of national mourning. Tributes will be paid throughout the country to "the greatest Latin American soccer player of all times," according to experts.

"Maradona was the hand and often also the foot of God," German Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas said alluding to what the football idol said after the Argentina-England match in 1986, when he scored two of the most famous goals in history.

In that match, he marked his first gol with his hand, but the central referee did not perceive it and validated it.

Latin American personalities have taken to social media to give their farewell to the man "who got on a train to stand face to face against U.S. former President Bush and be a symbol of Latin American progressivism," as Clarin reported. "Much sadness... A lot. A great one left us. Farewell Diego, we love you very much. Huge hug to your family and loved ones," Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner tweeted. Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez tweeted also shared that, "Maradona took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all. Thank you for having existed, Diego. We will miss you all our lives."