    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For COVID-19
  • Cristiano Ronaldo shakes a coach’s hand after the match against Spain in Lisbon, Portugal, Oct. 7, 2020.

    Cristiano Ronaldo shakes a coach’s hand after the match against Spain in Lisbon, Portugal, Oct. 7, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @Mayorspeaks

Published 13 October 2020 (1 hours 29 minutes ago)
Opinion

The concern now lies in the possibility of more infections within Portugal national squad, for Ronaldo was traveling with the team as part of the Nations League group stage.

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Portugal’s UEFA Nations League (NL) Wednesday match against Sweden in Lisbon.

RELATED:

Cristiano Ronaldo to Donate Ventilators to His Hometown

The Portuguese Football Federation (PFF) said that the 35-year-old player doesn't feel sick, and is home quarantined. "He is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation," they assured.

However, the concern now lies in the possibility of more infections within Portugal's national squad, for Ronaldo posted a photo of himself on Instagram sat around a long dinner table with fellow members of the team, without using face masks.

Regarding this, the PFF said that “following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result. They are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.”

"The game against Sweden, counting for the qualification phase of the Nations League, is scheduled for Wednesday, at 19:45, in Alvalade," the Federation stated.

Despite surging cases of COVID-19 in Europe, several national teams clashed last week as part of the NL group-stage. Ronaldo played all the 90 minutes against both France and Spain.

Cristiano will also miss his club Juventus' games in the Serie A against Crotone, and Dynamo Kyiv in their Champions League group-stage opener next Tuesday.

Tags

COVID-19 Cristiano Ronaldo Football UEFA Nations League

People

Cristiano Ronaldo

Sky News - Marca
by teleSUR/ la-JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.