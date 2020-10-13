Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For COVID-19

The concern now lies in the possibility of more infections within Portugal national squad, for Ronaldo was traveling with the team as part of the Nations League group stage.

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Portugal’s UEFA Nations League (NL) Wednesday match against Sweden in Lisbon.

The Portuguese Football Federation (PFF) said that the 35-year-old player doesn't feel sick, and is home quarantined. "He is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation," they assured.

However, the concern now lies in the possibility of more infections within Portugal's national squad, for Ronaldo posted a photo of himself on Instagram sat around a long dinner table with fellow members of the team, without using face masks.

Regarding this, the PFF said that “following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result. They are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.”

"The game against Sweden, counting for the qualification phase of the Nations League, is scheduled for Wednesday, at 19:45, in Alvalade," the Federation stated.

Despite surging cases of COVID-19 in Europe, several national teams clashed last week as part of the NL group-stage. Ronaldo played all the 90 minutes against both France and Spain.

Cristiano will also miss his club Juventus' games in the Serie A against Crotone, and Dynamo Kyiv in their Champions League group-stage opener next Tuesday.