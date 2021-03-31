    • Live
Mapuche People File Genocide Lawsuit Against President Piñera

    The sign reads, "No more repression in Mapuche territory", Chile, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @artecanal

Published 31 March 2021
Since the second half of the 19th century, the Chilean state has unleashed a systematic racist policy of colonial violence.

Mapuche Indigenous people communities filed a complaint against Chile's President Sebastian Piñera for genocide crimes.

The lawsuit was presented before Temuco's Guarantee Court, where they denounced the militarization of Mapuche territories and human rights violations.

The complainants claim that Piñera established a "low-intensity war" by declaring the Mapuche people as an "internal enemy."

They also rejected the plundering of their territory by transnational corporations, which have provoked collective impoverishment, forced migrations, and deaths. 

Mapuche Indigenous rights defenders pointed out that State terrorism has intensified especially in those communities which are carrying out processes of territorial recovery.

"Since the second half of the 19th century, the Chilean state, with its bloody military occupation of Mapuche territory, has unleashed a systematic racist policy of colonial violence," Mapuche activists said.

"This occupation translates into exterminations, dispossessions, banishments, mutilations, imprisonment, and unpunished murders of young Mapuche fighters," they added.

