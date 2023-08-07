Mali and Burkina Faso Send Joint Delegation to Niger

Mali and Burkina Faso announced Monday that they will send a joint delegation to Niamey, the capital of Niger, in a show of solidarity in the midst of the coup crisis.

The Malian military said in a statement on social media that "Burkina Faso and Mali are sending a delegation to Niamey," noting that they seek to "show the solidarity of the two countries with the brotherly people of Niger."

The official delegation is led by Malian Minister Abdoulaye Maïga and is expected to arrive in Niger today, Monday, according to Nigerien Foreign Affairs.

This follows the expiration at midnight Sunday of the ultimatum set by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Niger's soldiers to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

ECOWAS, a regional political and economic union of 15 countries located in West Africa, threatened to restore order in Niger by force. Mali and Burina Faso warned that any military intervention in Niger would be considered a declaration of war against them.

Both countries declared their support for the Nigerien soldiers who overthrew Bazoum and rejected "illegal and illegitimate sanctions against the Nigerien people and authorities."

Transitional governments, in Burkina Faso and Mali, were established after the military took power by force in 2020 and 2022 in the two countries.

Niger's military junta warns of consequences of foreign intervention

The National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland (CNSP) warned of the "disastrous consequences" for "the security of the sub-region, its stability and the unity of its community" of any military interference in Niger's internal affairs.

The military junta currently ruling after the July 26 coup stated that "concordant information currently available to it indicates that the forces of a foreign power are preparing to attack Niger and its people in coordination with ECOWAS and armed terrorist groups."

In this regard, it warned that "in any case, the Armed Forces of Niger and all our defense and security forces, backed by the unwavering support of our people, are ready to defend the integrity of our territory and the honor of our people."