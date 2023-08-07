Expiration of Ultimatum for Niger Motivates ECOWAS Meeting

So far, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Conakry, Algeria, and Chad have expressed their opposition to an ECOWAS-led military intervention in Niger.

On Thursday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will host a new extraordinary presidential summit on Niger, after its ultimatum for the Nigerien military to step down expired at midnight on Sunday.

"The ECOWAS leaders will assess and discuss the political situation and recent developments in Niger," ECOWAS said. This high-level meeting, which will be held in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria and headquarters of this organization, was called by Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian president and current leader of ECOWAS.

During the last extraordinary ECOWAS summit on Niger, which took place on July 30, the African bloc threatened the coup leaders with military intervention if they did not restore power to deposed president Mohamed Bazoum.

Since then, the possible use of force has divided the countries of the African continent and even the members of ECOWAS itself. For now, the governments of Nigeria, Benin, the Ivory Coast, and Senegal have clearly confirmed the availability of their armies to intervene in Nigerien territory.

La CEDEAO portée par le Nigeria, qui lui même est appuyé par MACRON , veut attaquer le Niger. Mais est ce que Macron sait il que l’armée du Nigeria est composée d’énormément d’haoussas ? Les mêmes haoussas qui constituent majoritairement l’armée du Niger? La même armée du Niger… pic.twitter.com/kHIYg32xjb — Kemi Seba Officiel (@KemiSeba1) August 7, 2023

The tweet reads, "ECOWAS backed by Nigeria, which in turn has the support of Macron, wants to attack Niger. But does Macron know that the Nigerian army is made up of many Hausa? By the same Hausas who make up the majority of the Niger army? The same Nigerien army that helped Nigeria in the Biafran war? They just continue to amuse us. What you want to create as a conflict will turn against yourself. Let's just go."

In contrast, Mali and Burkina Faso, two countries governed by military juntas, oppose the use of force and claim that any intervention in Niger would amount to a declaration of war against them as well. Guinea-Conakry, Algeria and Chad have also expressed their opposition to a military intervention in Niger.

On July 26, the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland (CLSP) seized power in Niger, and announced the removal of the president, the suspension of institutions, the temporary closure of borders, and a night curfew.

The CLSP closed the airspace of Niger on Sunday and warned that any military action against its country will have "an immediate response and without notice" from the Army.

Niger thus became the fourth West African country led by a military junta, after Mali, Guinea-Conakry and Burkina Faso, where there were also coups between 2020 and 2022.