    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Malaysian

Malaysian PM To Seek Confidence Vote in Parliament

  • "A motion for a vote of confidence in me will be tabled in the lower house when parliament convenes in September," the Prime Minister said. | Photo: Twitter/ @NewsAsia24

Published 4 August 2021 (4 hours 16 minutes ago)
Opinion

The upcoming parliament session is scheduled from Sept. 6 to 30.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Wednesday that he will seek a confidence vote in September to decide if he commands majority support among members of the country's lower house of parliament.

RELATED:

The G7 Declaration Embodies Cold War Thinking, China Says

Muhyiddin said in a televised speech that he still held the support of a majority of members of parliament (MPs) and had informed the country's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

"A motion for a vote of confidence in me will be tabled in the lower house when parliament convenes in September," he said.

The upcoming parliament session is scheduled from Sept. 6 to 30.

Muhyiddin's announcement comes after Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, president of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), a component of the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, announced withdrawing support for the prime minister.

Muhyiddin has been holding on to power with a slim majority and the withdrawal of UMNO could see him having an insufficient number of MPs to continue governing.

Tags

Malaysia Asia politics

People

Muhyiddin Yassin

Xinhua
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.