Malaysian PM To Seek Confidence Vote in Parliament

The upcoming parliament session is scheduled from Sept. 6 to 30.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Wednesday that he will seek a confidence vote in September to decide if he commands majority support among members of the country's lower house of parliament.

Muhyiddin said in a televised speech that he still held the support of a majority of members of parliament (MPs) and had informed the country's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

"A motion for a vote of confidence in me will be tabled in the lower house when parliament convenes in September," he said.

Muhyiddin's announcement comes after Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, president of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), a component of the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, announced withdrawing support for the prime minister.

Muhyiddin has been holding on to power with a slim majority and the withdrawal of UMNO could see him having an insufficient number of MPs to continue governing.