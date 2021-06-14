The G7 Declaration Embodies Cold War Thinking, China Says

After their three-day meeting in Cornwall (UK), the Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Sunday issued a statement that they grossly interfered with China's internal affairs on issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Although some parts of the document speak of the need to promote global development, the final objective of that declaration would seem to be a call to counteract the economic rise of China.

“The age of Cold War has already gone 30 years. Yet it seems that the zero-sum mentality still prevails in the capitals of some nations. And it seems that some of the decision-makers of those countries still refuse to wake up from their imperial colonial dreams,” commented Xinhua.

“As some of the world's wealthiest countries, what they should have done in this utterly challenging era is to rally consensus globally for ending the still-raging pandemic as soon as possible and sustaining a steadfast global economic recovery,” it added.

It also seems that the G7 members are only interested in highlighting differences and prompting conflicts among members of the international community.

U.S. President Joe Biden devoted a broad diplomatic effort to build a stronger opposition to China, a country he already sees as a competitor for world hegemony, despite the more moderate stance of U.S. partners such as Germany, Italy, and the European Union.

Since the G7 position contains distorted statements, a Chinese ambassador urged G7 members to respect the facts, stop slandering the Asian nation, and avoid artificially creating confrontation.