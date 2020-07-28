Malaysia: Former Prime Minister Found Guilty in Fraud Trial

Najib Razak will have to serve 12 years in prison and pay a fine of about US$50 million.

Malaysia's High Court Tuesday found former Prime Minister Najib Razak guilty of abuse of power, money laundering, and criminal violation of trust during the trial against him for a multi-million dollar defalcation.

The court ruled that the US$10 million transfer from the state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), was deposited in Razak's with his consent.

"I do not give up," Najib wrote on Facebook on Monday, one day before the verdict, as he swore on Allah's behalf his innocence. "If the Court finds me guilty, I will not stand by," he said.

During the trial that began in April 2019, defense lawyers assured that the former Prime Minister would appeal.

Najib was convicted of seven crimes. Of these, three are related to money laundering, three to abuse of trust, and one to abuse of power.

I very rarely commented on anything political nowadays.



But I did spend many years on the frontline dealing with 1MDB and SRC scandals as an MP.



I never expected much from those years, but I did feel that all the heartbreaks were well worth it today.



Well done Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/eopOVT7vXX — Rafizi Ramli (@rafiziramli) July 28, 2020

The charges are associated with the diversion of about US$20 million. For them, Najib will have to serve 12 years in prison and pay a fine of US$50 million.

Najib claimed he was misled by Malaysian businessman Jho Low and other 1MDB advisers to believe that the millionaire funds received were a donation from the Saudi royal family.

The sentence will have drastic political consequences. Najib will not be able to run for elections, although he will keep his seat in Parliament while the appeal is being held.