Maduro Calls for Dialogue With the Opposition Over COVID-19

The head of state urged the opposition sectors to dialogue to establish lines to attack the Covid-19 pandemic with greater force.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, announced this Wednesday that a meeting with all the opposition sectors is necessary to attack the coronavirus pandemic more effectively.

"I am willing to meet with all the sectors that want to talk about the coronavirus pandemic, the care of our people, and reach agreements with them based on national interests," said the head of state.

He also highlighted the attitude of some opposition leaders to put aside their political interests and value the quarantine measure, "we have answered calls from all political sectors to address the virus issue," he added.

"Venezuela is going to get ahead, we have three well-defined battlefronts: The health front, the economic front and the stability front that we must take care of with our people (...) we have to continue with discipline and spirit deep to contain this pandemic, "said President Maduro.

The national vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, confirmed five new cases, reaching a total of 106 infections, "five in Miranda state, four in Aragua, two in the Capital District, two in Zulia, one in Bolivar and one in Los Roques," he added.