Venezuela: 200 Nationals Stranded at US Base.to be Repatriated

Venezuelan citizens, who are stranded in North American territory due to the Covid- 19 sanitary emergency, will be repatriated by the government, a new report said on Monday.

According to local news media, the Bolivarian government requested U.S authorities to allow a Conviasa airline flight to return the Venezuelan citizens. This is an administrative measure to restrain the virus' spread and give all Venezuelan citizens the same care and help.

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's President, requested Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza to manage and negotiate the citizens' transportation.

"The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela is taking steps to repatriate the Venezuelans who were left in a situation of distress in the U.S. due to the contingency caused by the Covid-19," Foreign Minister Arreaza announced on Monday via Twitter.

#COMUNICADO | El Gobierno Bolivariano de Venezuela adelanta gestiones para repatriar a l@s venezolan@s que quedaron en situación de apremio en EEUU debido a la contingencia ocasionada por el Covid-19. L@s afectad@s deberán cargar sus datos en el portal: https://t.co/8E0Y7VPUwt pic.twitter.com/Af5gTy0vqi — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) March 23, 2020

Venezuelan citizens who want to request the repatriation can fill a form in the link http://eeuu.embajada.gob.ve, attached to the public communication and entitled Plan Vuelta a la Patria Contingencia Covid-19. In the aforementioned form, it must be sent with the arrival ticket, returning airline, telephone and mail contact to make the respective compilation of cases.

The Venezuelan Chief of State expressed: "I say to the U.S. Government that it cannot prevent us from going for humanitarian reasons. It has to lift the sanctions with a special license that lasts, I don't know, 48 hours,". Maduro also called for blockade lifting due to Covid-19’s economic consequences.

Conviasa airline, foremost in Venezuelan air transportation, was under U.S sanction since last February but received an operative license in March.