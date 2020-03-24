President Maduro Denounces New Terrorist Plan Against Venezuela

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, denounced this Tuesday that terrorist groups are training from Colombia to attack the country in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The conspiracies continue. Yesterday, a person named Jorge Alberto Molinares Duque was captured on the Barranquilla-Riohacha highway, moving in a vehicle and carrying an arsenal of weapons there," the president reported.

Likewise, the head of state denounced that terrorist groups are training in Colombia to generate violence in the country. "The captured man declared that the rifles were to be delivered to him by a man with the alias "Pantera," who belongs to a terrorist group that is training between Barranquilla and Riohacha," he added.

"Tomorrow, the Minister of Communication and Information, Jorge Rodríguez, will reveal all the details. I have to defend the peace and stability of all Venezuela we have information on terrorist sources that from Colombia and the United States want to attack the country," he sentenced.

Although some Colombian media reported the capture of Molinares Duque, they made the confessions of those mentioned above invisible because of the terrorist attack plan against Venezuela.