Lula’s FM: Mission Will Be to Reintegrate Brazil Into the World

Brazil's new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mauro Vieira, said on Monday that the main task of Brazilian foreign policy would be to put the country back in the world spotlight.

"Brazil is back," the diplomat emphasized in a speech delivered at the Itamaraty Palace, the headquarters of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

According to the minister, it is necessary to "rebuild the diplomatic heritage" and return the South American giant "to the stage of international relations" since the country was distanced because of "a limiting ideological vision."

In this sense, Vieira said he was aware that Brazil "has a lot to do to rebuild" its relations abroad, a role former president Jair Bolsonaro paid little importance to.

He also pointed out that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's first instruction was to open the channels of dialogue blocked in recent years, as happened with Venezuela.

"We have no time to lose," he stressed.

According to the foreign minister, the environment, one of Lula's primary commitments, will also be central to foreign policy.

"We will only be strong if we act from the broad vision of a country committed to sustainable development," he said.

He also emphasized human rights and said that Brazil would insist in international forums on the defense of gender equality, the fight against discrimination and the promotion of racial equality.

Strengthening ties between Latin American countries, mainly in forums such as Mercosur, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and Unasur, will also be a priority for Brazilian diplomacy during the current administration.

A career diplomat for nearly 50 years and with extensive experience in foreign trade, Vieira has held the most critical positions in Brazil's legations abroad: he was ambassador to the United States (2010-2015), to Argentina (2004-2010) and permanent representative of Brazil to the UN (2016-2019).

This is the second time that Vieira has assumed as foreign minister after commanding Foreign Relations during the government of Dilma Rousseff (2011-2016)