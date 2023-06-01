Among other things, the participants are expected to deal with operational aspects of the BRICS presidential summit that will take place in August.

On Thursday, the foreign affairs ministers of the BRICS countries are meeting in the South African city of Cape Town to promote paths towards a new multilateralism.

This meeting provides an opportunity to reflect on regional and global developments, South African Foreign Affairs Minister Naledi Pandor said without elaborating on the agenda. The participants, however, are expected to discuss issues related to the accession of new members to the BRICS.

Among the countries aspiring to enter this cooperation forum are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Algeria, Argentina, Mexico, Nigeria, and Venezuela.

"There is enormous interest from around the world. And once we have shaped the access criteria, we will make the decision," Pandor said.

BRICS Bank Chief Dilma Rousseff: "I want to underline that by February of 2021, China has lifted 800 million people out of absolute poverty.... China's poverty alleviation can be regarded as the most successful attempt in history." pic.twitter.com/XXXKpgSdRg — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) June 1, 2023

The foreign affairs ministers will also deal with operational aspects of the BRICS presidential summit that will take place in Johannesburg from August 22-24.

This event should be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, against whom the International Criminal Court (ICC) maintains an arrest warrant for alleged war crimes.

As a member state of the ICC, South Africa is obliged to cooperate in Putin's arrest. In March, however, the South African authorities confirmed the invitation to the Russian leader to participate in the Johannesburg summit.

On Monday, the South African Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a notice to grant diplomatic immunity to those attending the BRICS presidential meeting. This decision appeared to clear the way for Putin's attendance.

Due to the uproar caused by the notice, Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Clayson Monyela clarified that the issuance of such immunity is a standard procedure that does not override any international court order.

