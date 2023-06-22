Brazilian President Meets With Italian Leaders in Rome

On Wednesday, Brazilian President Lula da Silva met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome, during a whirlwind visit to the capital.

This was his first visit with Meloni. They reportedly discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and economic cooperation between Italy and Brazil.

Lula da Silva also met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, and leader of the main opposition Democratic Party Elly Schlein.

The Brazilian president said that he had talked with Mattarella about strengthening bilateral relations and expanding commercial exchanges between the two countries.

Pope Francis met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and discussed a range of common concerns including peace, poverty, inequality and the environment, the Vatican said https://t.co/X3wVEAouNk pic.twitter.com/9940IOyLoZ — Reuters (@Reuters) June 22, 2023

Schlein and Lula da Silva discussed "common challenges of major global issues: democracy, the fight against climate change, and inequality."

The Brazilian leader and Mayor Gualtieri discussed Rome's newly-launched bid to host the 2030 World Expo, as well as steps municipal governments can take to confront climate change.

After visiting Italy, Lula will head to France to participate in the "Global New Financial Pact", a conference on sustainable economy organized by President Emmanuel Macron.

The Brazilian leader will also hold meetings to discuss issues such as the MERCOSUR-European Union free trade agreement and the war in Ukraine.