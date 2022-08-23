Brazilian Police Looks for Businessmen Supporting Coup d'Etat

After the scandal of the police operation, business group Esfera organized a VIP lunch with President Jair Bolsonaro, who vowed he will not try to perform a coup d'état.

The Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered the arrest of eight businessmen who spread anti-democratic messages through social networks.

Besides ratifying their allegiance to far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, these businessmen said they will support a coup d'état if Workers' Party presidential candidate Lula da Silva wins the October elections.

Judge Moraes also ordered the blocking of their bank accounts and social media accounts, the breaking of their banking secrecy, and the taking of statements from the citizens who were involved in the call to break the constitutional order. Currently, the court order is in force in the states of Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, and Ceara.

The arrest warrants were issued against Afranio Barreira, Ivan Wrobel, Jose Isaac Peres, Jose Koury, Luciano Hang, Luiz Andre Tissot, Marco Aurelio Raymundo, and Meyer Nigri. Among other things, these entrepreneurs have businesses related to real estate and shopping centers.

#Eleições2022 #AlexandredeMoraes Eduardo Bolsonaro critica ação da PF e pede que empresários ‘não fiquem quietos’ https://t.co/M5jbQ2YXy3 — AGORA NOTÍCIAS BRASIL (@agoranoticiasbr) August 23, 2022

The tweet refers to lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of the Brazilian president. He criticized the Police operation against the businessmen accused of coup plotting and asked Brazilian businessmen "not to sit still."

“The Bolsonaro's fans had a WhatsApp group whereby they systematically attacked the Supreme Federal Court (STF), the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), and any person or institution opposing the President's authoritarian impetus," outlet Diario do Centro do Mundo recalled, adding that they also spread hate speech against journalists and "other citizens who do social work with homeless people."

On Tuesday, a few hours after the scandal of the police search for the eight entrepreneurs, business group Esfera organized a VIP lunch in Sao Paulo with Bolsonaro, who vowed that he will not try to perform a coup d'état after the upcoming elections, in which he is the favorite to lose widely, according to all the voting intention polls published up to now.

At the Sao Paulo lunch were Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, Communications Minister Fabio Faria, the president of the Brazilian Federation of Banks Isaac Sidney, and other CEOs from large corporations.