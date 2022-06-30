Brazil Reports a Drop in Unemployment in 2022

The Brazilian government reported a decrease in unemployment in the current year's second quarter.

According to the data collected by the Brazilian government, the unemployment rate decreased to 9.8 percent in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the previous one, and for the first time, below double digits since 2016.

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (BIGS) had revealed that this is the lowest decrease record since January 2016, when the unemployment rate amounted to 9.6 percent.

Comparing the actual unemployment rate with the one of the same period last year, the numbers indicate a fall of 4.9 percentage points, with 10.6 million unemployed by that time.

Regarding the annual rate of unemployed people, the number faded by 30.2 (minus 4.6 million) and by 11.5 percent (minus 1.4 million people) in comparison with the previous quarter, according to the National Continuous Household Sample Survey.

Brazil continues to grow, with the unemployment rate down to 9.8% in the last quarter - the lowest it has been since 2015. This demonstrates consistent economic recovery, even after two years of pandemic and the crisis caused by the current conflict in Europe. pic.twitter.com/FkoXJsgxCh — Government of Brazil (@govbrazil) June 30, 2022

Late in April, the unemployment rate was counting for 10.5 percent, which represented at least 11.3 million people.