Lula Keeps Leading 2022 Brazilian Presidential Elections

On Wednesday, the results of an intention to vote poll conducted by the firm Quaest Advisory revealed that Brazil’s former President and Workers Party (PT) militant Lula da Silva is the favorite candidate to win the October 2 presidential elections, in which he could obtain 45 percents of the ballots.

His closest rival will be the current President Jair Bolsonaro, with a 23-percent margin difference and former judge Sergio Moro came in third place with 12 percent of the votes. The rest of the potential presidential candidates are not likely to accumulate over ten percent of the ballots individually.

In the event of a second electoral round, Lula da Silva would win the elections with over 50 percent of the votes, while Bolsonaro would obtain less than 30 percent of the ballots.

Financed by Genial Investimentos, the survey also investigated the citizen acceptance of the Bolsonaro administration’s pandemic management, which 72 percent of the people surveyed rejected because the far-right politician publicly trivialized the disease impact in vulnerable population groups, especially children.



“It is not necessary to immunize children, who are not likely to die from coronavirus," he alleged and accused the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) of being a vaccination fanatic for suggesting him to allow vaccination on this population group. The facts, however, contradict the President’s statements since over 900 children —including 520 babies less than one year old— have died due to this disease so far in Brazil. “I would like to power to recover the prestige of Brazil and the dignity of our people, who have suffered the policies of an administration that responds to the interests of an economic elite," Da Silva stressed.