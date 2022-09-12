Lula Gets Former Minister Marina Silva’s Support

Lula has "the greatest and best conditions to defeat Bolsonaro" at this moment in Brazil, said former Environment minister Marina Silva.

On Monday, former Brazilian Environment Minister Marina Silva officially expressed her support for former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The latter has confirmed the inclusion of her proposals in his government program.

The Workers' Party (PT) leader said this September 12 is a historic day for the PT, "for our candidacy and for those who dream of strengthening democracy in our country."

Next to Lula, Silva said today in an interview with the press in São Paulo: "I understand that at this crucial moment in our history, who has the greatest and best conditions to defeat Bolsonaro and the malignant seed of Bolsonarism that is being implanted in the heart of our society is his candidacy."

"This country has to become an international protagonist in actions to fight climate change," Lula said, calling on the need of getting the country to regain an international space lost due to the current government's abandonment of the environmental agenda.

A última vez q esse encontro político e programático aconteceu, o ���� criou 75% das Áreas Protegidas do mundo, reduziu desmatamento em 80% e deu a maior contribuição no combate às mudanças climáticas que o mundo já viu



A responsa do próximo governo será imensa. Também a esperança pic.twitter.com/B84Ow1K5Vx — Aroeira �� (@andrearoeirap) September 12, 2022

The last time this political and programmatic meeting took place, Brazil created 75% of the world's Protected Areas, reduced deforestation by 80% and made the greatest contribution to combating climate change that the world has ever seen.

The responsibility of the next government will be immense. also hope

"The environmental issue will be taken very seriously with the inclusion of our partner Marina's proposals. We are showing the world that we can do more and better," Lula said.

On September 11, Silva and Lula held a meeting in which the former minister presented to the leftist leader the proposals of her program in the environmental area, which Lula described as a "bold program."

Among Silva's proposals is the creation of a "National Climate Change Authority," aimed at coordinating all areas of government in the fight against actions that affect the climate and also those that promote a greener economy.

The former minister, who is running as a candidate for federal deputy in the next elections, also said the development of plans to combat deforestation and fires in the Amazon and Cerrado is fundamental.

Marina Silva was Minister of Environment of Brazil (2003-2008) during Lula's government (2003-2011), but she quit the government over internal disputes and then left the Workers' Party (PT) after 30 years of affiliation.

As head of the Ministry of the Environment, Silva was highly praised, even internationally, for her contribution to reducing deforestation in the Amazon.

