Rock in Rio Fest Says 'NO' to Bolsonaro

"No racism, No fascism, No sexism," Maneskin singer Damiano David shouted with the crowd. "That's how we do it in Rio, baby!... Out with Bolsonaro!.”

The 2022 "Rock in Rio" became a massive two-day event full of messages against the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election in the October elections. Among them were the screams that Ivete Sangalo unleashed on the crowd as she played Guns N' Roses.

On Sunday, the "biggest surprise of the night" came from an artist who had earned a reputation for avoiding political discussions for years, outlet O Globo commented, adding that she positioned herself for the first time with "a strong speech" on political change.

"We don't need guns, we need love... God doesn't believe in violence, he believes in love," Ivete Sangalo said, criticizing the policies advocated by the far-right candidate.

“There are many different families... They make this country a free country, which deserves to remain free and known as a country with joy, education, and art, as well as with a strong, rich, and powerful people... And we will continue to be this way because nothing will stop us,” she said as the crowd shook the place with shouts against Bolsonaro.

"Ei, Bolsonaro, vai tomar no cu!" é o grande sucesso desse Rock In Rio 2022.

Um pouco de “Que país é este”, da Legião Urbana, tocada pelo Capital Inicial no Rock in Rio. Muitas labaredas ao longo da música. Dinho Ouro Preto a introduziu dizendo que “não vai ter golpe”. pic.twitter.com/N8OLut8bzc — Roberta Angel Félix �������� (@robertatopthe) September 10, 2022

The tweet reads, "'Hey Bolsonaro, #$ck you' is the great success of 2022 Rock in Rio. Capital Initial performs a bit of the song 'What Country Is This.' Lots of flares throughout the song. Dinho Ouro Preto introduced the song saying that 'There Will Be no Coup'."

In this edition of the festival, the Green Day band altered the lyrics of their song 'Holiday' to express their feelings against the right-wing politician who promotes large extractive businesses in the Amazon.

While Billy Joe waved a flag reading "No racism, No fascism, No sexism," Maneskin singer Damiano David shouted with the crowd, "Hey, Bolsonaro, %&ck you!... That's how we do it in Rio, baby!... Out with Bolsonaro!,” All The Brazilian Politics reported.

Expressions in support of the Workers' Party presidential candidate Lula da Silva also marked history at the festival.

"After people started shouting against Bolsonaro, the Gilsons band played the Lula jingle and the crowd followed them singing "Ole, Ole, Ola, Lula, Lula," Andre Vieira, a correspondent for teleSUR reported.