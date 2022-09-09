Lula Would Beat Bolsonaro in Runoff by 14 Points: Brazil Poll

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2011) would beat President Jair Bolsonaro in an eventual runoff between the two by 14 points, according to a survey released Friday by the Datafolha polling institute.

Compared to last week's poll, Lula remains stable with 53 percent of the votes, while Bolsonaro rises one point, from 38 to 39 percent.

In January of this year, there was the most significant difference between the two in an eventual second round; Lula would have 59 percent of the votes and Bolsonaro 30 percent; since then, the curve of the leader of the Workers' Party (left) has been slowly going down and Bolsonaro's has been going up.

The Datafolha poll released on Friday also indicates that Lula surpasses Bolsonaro in the first round when he would have 45 percent support against 34 percent of the far-right leader.

The survey asked 2,676 people between September 8 and 9 in 191 Brazilian cities; the margin of error is two points.