Lula Calls for Funding Environmental Preservation

During a conference on Saturday, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva advocated for industrialized nations to provide compensation to less industrialized countries for their endeavors to protect and conserve the environment.

"Rich nations need to understand that they have a debt to pay for emitting carbon dioxide, that's why they should pay this debt by advancing (financial) resources, so we can preserve our forests," Lula told Brazilian media in London, where he was attending the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III.

According to Lula, Britain has pledged to make a contribution towards the Amazon Fund, which is a Brazilian initiative aimed at securing funding from foreign nations for the purpose of advancing sustainable social and economic measures in support of the 25 million inhabitants of the Amazon rainforest.

It was essential that "rich countries take the climate issue seriously," Lula noted.

President @LulaOficial has exhibited great leadership on climate change. I'm pleased the UK will contribute £80 million to the Amazon Fund – so we can help stop deforestation and protect biodiversity.



Thank you for visiting, Mr President, on this special #Coronation weekend… pic.twitter.com/lao0oJka9n — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 5, 2023

Brazil, being the largest economy in Latin America, harbors approximately 60 percent of the Amazon rainforest.

The Brazilian government has set a target of achieving zero deforestation in the Amazon region by the year 2030.

The intention is to convene a conference in August for the member nations of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization, encompassing Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname, and Venezuela.