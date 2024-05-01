Luis Arce Denounces the Attempts of the Right Against Bolivia

The head of state said that from the first day he assumed the presidency of the country, the national and international right continued its task of conspiring against the government of Bolivia.

On Wednesday, the president of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Luis Arce, during the official act of Labor Day, in Cochabamba, denounced the attempts of the Right to destabilize the national government and trample on Bolivian social organizations.

The head of state said that from the first day he assumed the presidency of the country, the national and international right continued its task of conspiring against the government of Bolivia.

"Unfortunately, the new right has joined this action of the traditional right, which wants to destabilize us, to generate mobilizations to fulfill the ambitions of one person, not the whole people, to boycott the economy, want to trample on the real organizations and their leaders to satisfy their thirst for power," he said.

"This cannot happen, we must not allow it. Bolivia has defined its future and is to build an industrialized Homeland, with economic sovereignty to consolidate political sovereignty," said the authority.

En este 1ro de Mayo quiero destacar la unidad que cada día se fortalece entre el movimiento obrero y el movimiento indígena originario campesino.



Con su fuerza, con sus propuestas, con su compromiso y amor por nuestra Patria, seguiremos avanzando y construyendo una Bolivia… pic.twitter.com/ENWL3zFcBB — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) May 1, 2024 The text reads,

On this May 1st I want to highlight the unity that is strengthened every day between the labor movement and the native indigenous peasant movement.

The State dignitary emphasized that the national government is on that path and that is why this date, Labor Day, confirms its commitment to "work with the people, for and for the people" in Bolivia.

Arce also highlighted the role of the indigenous workers and peasants, "I want to highlight the unity that is strengthened every day between the workers' movement and the native indigenous peasant movement. With his strength, with his proposals, with his commitment and love for our homeland, we will continue to advance and build a sovereign Bolivia politically and economically," he added.