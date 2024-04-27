U. S. Plan to To Seize Lithium in Bolivia Revealed

Lithium would not be the only resource Washington wanted, but also the reserves of iron, uranium and rare earths and weaken the left-wing parties.

According to an article published for the Bolivian Information Agency (Agencia Boliviana de Información, ABI), filtered from the US Embassy in La Paz and systematized, among others, by the Center for Multidisciplinary Geopolitical Studies (CEGM), "gives account of a new plan of the United States to carry out the recolonization of Latin America."

This new interventionist plan, according to the press agency, is aimed at consolidating the rupture of the political party Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) and creating an "outsider" candidate for the 2025 elections, with the aim of seizing natural resources such as lithium and rare earths containing significant resources.

"The strategy would be focused on its natural resources and on the consolidation of a servile and right-wing government, for this reason the United States has as a priority the rupture of the MAS - IPSP (leftist coalition that currently rules in that Andean country) seeking to make that instrument disappear from the political scene," says the news portal El Radar.

The Plan called "Simón Bolivar" would try to build a foreign candidate that does not yet appear in the polls and that would be an option of the right and undecided voters, according to El Radar, one of the operators of this plan in Bolivia is Debra Hevia, who since September 2023 has been in charge of business at the United States Embassy in La Paz.

It was also leaked that the National Foundation for Democracy, the Institute of International Relations, the DEA, the Freedom and Democracy Foundation, the Fundación Construir, Comunidad Ciudadana, the Alianza Informativa Latinoamericana, Military Church Support Group - Centurian Project (Fort Bragg), and others are the organizations through which the plan is financed.

It also targets local and national politicians. The mayors of Cochabamba, Manfred Reyes Villa, and Santa Cruz, Jhonny Fernández, and former presidents Mesa and Quiroga are counted. Of the Assembly would be involved the deputy of Citizen Community for Santa Cruz, Luisa Nayar, and the senator of the same political faction for Cochabamba, Andrea Barrientos; and, externally, the businessman Samuel Doria Medina.

The final objective of the plan, according to El Radar, is "to take the largest lithium reserve in the world taking advantage of and encouraging the growth of the political crisis, which would become an economic crisis increased by the obstruction of credits by operators in the Assembly".

Lithium would not be the only resource Washington wanted, but also the reserves of iron, uranium and rare earths. " This is not impossible, as Bolivia is surrounded by US military bases. The nearest ones on the border between Tarija and Argentina, where the US Southern Command took over."