Los Angeles Schools' Staff Returns To Work After 3-Day Strike

These workers began striking after nearly a year of unsuccessful negotiations with the Los Angeles Unified School District about wage raises.

On Friday, Los Angeles’ Service Employees International Union (SIEU) Local 99 school workers returned to work after concluding a massive three-day strike that demanded wages raise and better working conditions.

SIEU, which represents about 30,000 school custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, and other student services staff, stated that the strike was over, but the fight for its schools continues.

“By standing together on the picket lines, before the sun was up and through the wind and rain, we showed we are not afraid; we are stronger than ever,” said Theresa Thomas, a food service worker, stressing that they won the respect they have been demanding

On Tuesday, school workers began striking after nearly a year of unsuccessful negotiations with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). This initiative ended with a large rally at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Utah becomes the first U.S. state to ban social media for everyone under 18-years-old without parental consent. pic.twitter.com/dorLXoon8w — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 24, 2023